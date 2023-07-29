Columbus Zoo honors Ohio State’s Greg Lipps for amphibian research

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has named Greg Lipps of Ohio State University as recipient of its 2023 Commitment to Conservation Award. Lipps, a leader in Ohio amphibian and reptile conservation in Ohio State’s College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Resources (CFAES), understands the vital role zoos play in conservation. He also serves as the amphibian and reptile conservation coordinator in the Ohio Biodiversity Conservation Partnership, a long-term relationship between Ohio State and the Ohio Division of Wildlife.