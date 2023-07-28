Youth fishing event in Ohio honors late Arbogast Lure Co. leader

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

On a sunny day during an otherwise rainy week, The Fishing Foundation hosted a youth fishing event at Division of Wildlife District Three Headquarters in Akron. Three ponds at District Three headquarters that are designated for young people 15 and younger had 35 kids from the Boys and Girl Clubs of Northeast Ohio catching sunfish, bluegills, bass, and channel catfish.