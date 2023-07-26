Opponent of Illinois’ FOID law planning to appeal ruling

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

After an Illinois circuit court judge sided with the state that the Firearm Owner's Identification (FOID) card is constitutional, the plaintiff plans to appeal. The FOID is required for residents – including hunters and trapshooters – to buy or possess firearms and ammunition. Illinois is one of four states that require a state-issued permit to buy or own a firearm and ammunition.