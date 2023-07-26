Numbers show fishing demographics are changing

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation recently put out a special report for 2022 angling statistics, and the results were a little surprising. Since COVID restrictions kept everyone away from each other and preferably outside, 2020 was a record-breaking growth year for fishing as people had more time on their hands. In 2022, it was still an improving year as 54.5 million Americans went fishing, an increase of 2.1 million from 2021. In that group, there were 4.1 million first-time participants, with 40% of them being women.