LCCMR members forward funding recommendations for ’25 projects

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources met July 20 to take the next step in recommendations for Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund projects for Fiscal Year 2025. The commission recommended 101 projects for review. The Legislature must approve the projects next session. The projects totaled nearly $80 million and range from fisheries to wildlife to wetlands and more.