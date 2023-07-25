Walleyes, smallies and muskies in good shape on Wisconsin’s Lake DuBay

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Anglers dashing to the Northwoods from southern Wisconsin and Illinois drive right past some of the state’s best walleye, channel catfish, smallmouth bass, and muskie fishing if they zip past Mosinee without stopping off at Lake DuBay to wet a line.