Ohio’s Deerassic Classic gets geared up for 21st year in Cambridge

This year’s annual Deerassic Classic will kick off it’s 21st year during the event that runs Aug. 4-5 at Deerassic Park near Cambridge. The annual outdoorsmen’s extravaganza typically draws about 20,000 people to southeast Ohio for two days of camaraderie and the chance to win valuable prizes. “We’ve got everything that’s been working for us and are crowd favorites that are coming back,” says Mark Meeker, executive director of the National Whitetail Deer Education Foundation and Deerassic Park Education Center.