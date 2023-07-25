Ask a scientist: New York DEC avian biologist Matthew Palumbo

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Wildlife Biologist Matthew Palumbo, PhD, has built a career researching birds. Currently he works in DEC’s Avian Diversity Unit studying non-game bird species. Palumbo is curious about bird behaviors and patterns and has followed this curiosity all around the country and even beyond. But Palumbo did not always have such a clear mission. He was once just a kid with a vague interest in the outdoors.