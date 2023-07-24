Fish interactions in Upper Mississippi River basin gets closer look to aid management

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Extending from southern Illinois all the way up to Minnesota, the Upper Mississippi River basin’s system comprises an extremely complex network of streams and watersheds. Little is known about how those systems and the native fishes in them interact. Shay Valentine, a Southern Illinois University Carbondale doctoral student, is combining various lab techniques to examine habitats and diets of 12 fish species to learn more about how they use resources in the river.