New York’s Beaver River Central School finishes fifth at trap league nationals

The USA Clay Target League National Championships took place again this year in Mason, Mich., from July 5-9. The 2023 event featured 1,800 student athletes taking part in the individual competition, and 240 high school teams taking part in the team competition. Overall, more than 460 high schools from across the country were represented. New York’s Beaver River Central School, from Lewis County, finished fifth in the country with a score of 486.