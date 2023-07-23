Sunday, July 23rd, 2023
New York’s Beaver River Central School finishes fifth at trap league nationals

The high school trap team from Beaver River Central School, in Lewis County, N.Y., finished fifth overall at the USA Clay Target League National Championships held July 5-9 in Mason, Mich. Pictured from left to right are: Head Coach Cody O’Donnell, Brennan Greenwood, Eric Getman, Carson Kuhl, Zavier LaPlante, George Gerow, Remington Rupert and Carson Peters. Missing from the photo are Ethan Clemons, Macey Hoch, Ella St.Croix, Joans Largett, Lucas Wilmot, and Kylee Grau. (Photo provided)
The USA Clay Target League National Championships took place again this year in Mason, Mich., from July 5-9. The 2023 event featured 1,800 student athletes taking part in the individual competition, and 240 high school teams taking part in the team competition. Overall, more than 460 high schools from across the country were represented. New York’s Beaver River Central School, from Lewis County, finished fifth in the country with a score of 486. 
