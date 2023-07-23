A longtime angling advocate, Minnesota’s Frank Schneider Jr. would’ve approved of 2023 support for fishing

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

This is a good time to remember Frank Schneider Jr. Until he died in 2005 at the age of 86, Frank was a one-man force on behalf of fishing. Unpaid and unafraid, Frank attended countess legislative hearings and/or testified before lawmakers in support of good fishing laws or in opposition to stupid bills.