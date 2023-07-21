Shooters returning to Sparta, Illinois, for Grand American Trapshooting Championships

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

As shooters from around the world make their way to southern Illinois for the 124th Grand American Trapshooting Championships, uncertainty lingers about the host site’s future. By the time the 125th event rolls around next year, DNR may have handed over management of the World Shooting and Recreation Complex to a private company, a partnership arrangement proposed in a piece of legislation currently sitting on the governor’s desk. The 2023 Grand American will be held August 2-12.