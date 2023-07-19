Gear & Gadgets: More gear to help you make the most of your time outdoors

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

These unisex Kimbo’s are made in the USA and completely versatile for any use you need them to execute Nature’s call.