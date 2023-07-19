Commentary: It’s time for Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission to provide more protection for brook trout

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Once again, Ben Moyer, in a recent column, provided an excellent perspective on the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission’s recent proposal to make brown trout catch-and-release in the state’s 12 stocked Class A wild trout sections. The most important component of this proposed regulation is the message it sends anglers – a point Moyer noted as well. Angling regulations have an impact beyond what can be learned by fish population studies. They inform the angling public which species, or versions of species, in this case, are most important.