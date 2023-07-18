Notes off a soiled cuff: A mountain lion roaming in Centre County, Pa.? Not so sure

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I have been writing about the belief that wild mountain lions still exist in Pennsylvania for 45 years, and this is my latest chapter. A neighbor’s trailcam captured this image one night in early July in Benner Township, Centre County, and friends of mine believe it’s a mountain lion roaming the territory of the Nittany Lions near State College.