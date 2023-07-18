Angler catches record invasive snakehead in Maryland river

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Damien Cook, of Rhodesdale, Md., has been recognized by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources as a new state record holder for northern snakehead – Channa argus – in the state’s Invasive Division. Cook caught the 21.0-pound fish July 5 while fishing in a Dorchester County river. The northern snakehead is an invasive species now common throughout Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay tidal waters. The Department of Natural Resources encourages anglers to kill all snakeheads that they catch, and reminds anglers it is illegal to transport a live snakehead.