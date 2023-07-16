Pennsylvania Game Commission board slows plan to reintroduce marten

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Pennsylvania Game Commission board voted to delay the next step of the American Marten Reintroduction Plan while a survey on public opinion is completed. During the board’s July 8 quarterly meeting, commissioners were expected to vote on a proposal to make the reintroduction plan available for public review. However, board President Kristen Schnepp-Giger said a public opinion survey being conducted by the Virginia-based Responsive Management is expected to be completed in the coming months.