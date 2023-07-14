Rapala VMC Corporation increases its stake in 13 Fishing

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Rapala VMC to become the majority owner of DQC International, consolidating the 13 Fishing rod and reel brand into its global product offering, and accelerating the growth of 13 Fishing in the U.S. market.