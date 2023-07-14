Anglers can get a boost from proper eyewear

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Two summer tips I’d like to offer are that you should definitely be using polarized sunglasses when outdoors, and always be armed with a good-quality sunscreen. I always wear polarized sunglasses and preach that practice constantly to fishermen who do not wear sunglasses. Polarized glasses are the best protection you can use to protect your eyes from the sun’s harmful rays. In addition to eye protection, polarized lenses also improve your fishing.