New York Kayak Bass Fishing back to one tournament trail after experimenting with two in 2022

Kayak bass fishing just keeps growing in New York and no one knows that better than Justin Hausner, president of New York Kayak Bass Fishing. After splitting off into two tournament trails in 2022 – NYKBF, one of six kayak bass tournament trails in the state – is back to one trail and Hausner said he feels it was the right decision. “We’re seeing a huge increase in competitors this year, which is great to see,” Hausner said. “It’s great to see the growth returning. People are coming back, which is nice.”