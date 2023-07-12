New York Forest Rangers return from battling Canadian wildfires

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers haver returned to New York after spending two weeks battling wildfires in Canada. One forest ranger returned after 14 days in Nova Scotia, where he served as the Crew Boss to a wildland firefighting team assigned to the Barrington Fire Complex, which burned approximately 58,100 acres. Seven Forest Rangers returned on, June 25, after spending 14 days in Quebec working on multiple fires.