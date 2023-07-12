Minnesota high school anglers take home national title held on Mississippi River in La Crosse, Wisconsin

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Cambridge-Isanti Blue Jackets duo of Zachary Piescher, of Cambridge, Minn., and Cole Semler, of Dalbo, Minn., brought a final-day three-bass limit to the scale June 23 weighing 10 pounds, 12 ounces, to win the 2023 High School Fishing National Championship on the Mississippi River in La Crosse, Wis.