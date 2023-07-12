Minnesota firefighters sent to battle Canadian blazes

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Wildfires in Canada continue to wreak havoc across the continent, and help is mobilizing to prevent further destruction. On July 3, Gov. Tim Walz announced that a crew of 17 Minnesota wildland firefighters would head to Manitoba to provide aid in fighting the fires.