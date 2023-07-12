Hybrid crappies making progress at Citizens Lake in Illinois’ Warren County

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

An experiment to see how a blacknose and white crappie hybrid species would fare in the somewhat cozy Citizens Lake appears to be going well, according to DNR’s report on the Fall 2022 sampling of the body of water. During that October effort, a total of 25 hybrid crappies were collected, ranging from 7½ to 13 inches in length.