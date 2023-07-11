Wisconsin’s Outdoor Calendar

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISER

JULY 22: Whitetails Unlimited Steeleville and Sparta Scholastic Trap Team Chapter banque, 4 p.m., American Legion Hall, 303 South Chester Street, Steeleville, Ill., Wendell Taylor, 618-214-2917.

AUG. 18: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin Rapids Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Ridges Golf Course and Banquet Facility, 2311 Griffith Ave., Wisconsin Rapids, Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

AUG. 21: Whitetails Unlimited Retreat Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Retreat Sportsmans Club, E3460 Hwy. N, De Soto, Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

AUG. 22: Whitetails Unlimited Great Northwoods Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Great Northern Hotel, 5070 North Hwy. 51, Mercer, Eric Behnke, 715-604-2253, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

AUG. 29: Whitetails Unlimited Ripon/Green Lake Area Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Farmview Event Barn, N7702 Hwy. F, Berlin, Josh Nigbor, 920-896-1033, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

SEPT. 7: Whitetails Unlimited Kenosha Bowmen Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Kenosha Bowmen Clubhouse, 15211 75th Street, Bristol, Tanya Ware, 262-748-2911, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

SEPT. 11: Whitetails Unlimited Necedah Area Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Hall, 105 South Plum Street, Necedah, Jeff Ritchart, 920-960-4836, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

SEPT. 14: Whitetails Unlimited Crivitz-High Falls Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Embers 1871, W3529 Hwy. B, Peshtigo, Randall Copiskey, 715-291-8432, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

SEPT. 14: Whitetails Unlimited Fountain City Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Fountain City Auditorium, 42 North Main Street, Fountain City, Jim Hentges, 507-993-6781, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

SEPT. 21: Whitetails Unlimited Columbus Area Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Cardinal Lanes, 277 Industrial Drive, Columbus, Greg Tiedt, 920-626-2426, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

SEPT. 28: Whitetails Unlimited Stevens Point/Blackhawk Archer Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Blackhawk Archers, 7840 Hwy. Z, Custer, Dan Cooney, 715-570-0063, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

OCT. 5: Whitetails Unlimited Winnegamie Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., La Sure’s Hall, 3125 South Washburn Street, Oshkosh, Jodi Vandermolen, 920-235-2962, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

EDUCATION/SEMINAR

JULY 15: Try geocaching with Jacque Cody, a member of the Wisconsin Geocaching Association. Learn the fundamentals of geocaching at the Sandhill Outdoor Skills Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register by July 12. Fee is $5 registration fee per person. Contact Quinn Brownell at quinn.brownell@wisconsin.gov or 715-884-6335 or 715-884-6335. The address is 1715 Hwy. X, Babcock.

JULY 22: Learn to fish at the Sandhill Wildlife Area with a team of volunteers on Sandhill’s ponds. This program is open to anyone wanting to learn more about fishing. All ages are welcome. Anyone 16 and older must have a fishing license. Anyone 15 and younger must have a mentor at no additional cost. Fishing poles and gear are provided but feel free to bring your own! Registration is required. There is a $10 fee. To register or for more information go to https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/lands/wildlifeareas/sandhill/calendar.html or contact Quinn Brownell at quinn.brownell@wisconsin.gov or 715-884-6335. The address is 1715 Hwy. X, Babcock.

JULY 28-30: CPR refresher certification at Sandhill Wildlife Area July 28 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. with main course in wilderness first aid July 29-30 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. This comprehensive training program offers a two-year wilderness first aid certification through ASHI. Participants are required to hold a valid CPR/AED certification, but a CPR/AED certification skills check can be arranged on Friday night upon request, subject to an additional fee. Lodging accommodations are included in the registration fee, however, meals are not provided. Sandhill offers a full kitchen and food storage. Class is limited to 10 participants. Register before July 21. The fee is $250. The CPR refresher certification is $50. Contact Quinn Brownell at quinn.brownell@wisconsin.gov or 715-884-6335 or 715-884-6335. The address is 1715 Hwy. X, Babcock.

AUG. 5: See Sandhill Wildlife Area at a slower pace during a guided bike tour through the property. Sandhill Natural Resources Educator Quinn Brownell is leading this 10-mile bike ride through diverse habitats and scenic views. Bring a bike, sunscreen, water, and snacks. Helmets are required. Meet in the Sandhill parking lot at 9 a.m. Register by Aug. 2 with a $5 fee. Contact Quinn Brownell at quinn. brownell@wisconsin.gov or 715-884-6335 or 715-884-6335. The address is 1715 Hwy. X, Babcock.

AUG. 21: Trees For Tomorrow Environmental Education Center in Eagle River will host its nature photography class from 5-8 p.m. with Kim Feller on basic photography techniques including secrets to easily improve your images. The hands-on section includes travel to a field site with several stops for attendees to take photos shots. This nature photography course is part of TFT’s monthly nature adventure programs, which offers a variety of opportunities to learn about, enjoy and explore the Northwoods. Bring a camera with the capacity to adjust shutter speed and aperture. The class is recommended for ages 14 and older, and participants under 18 years must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $20 per person. Register online at www.treesfortomorrow.com/current-activities or by calling 715-479-6456.

SHOOTING/ARCHERY

A-1 Archery: Schedule of events. Call Dan Ellyson, 715 386 1217. a1archery.com

Open Shooting 3D line: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Open Spot League: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Delton Sportsmen’s Club: 9602 Barry Lane, Wisconsin Dells,. Call Charles Hudzinski,608 393 5300.

Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club: Call for schedule of events, 13804 Jambo Creek Road, Mishicot. Call Roger Vanderlogt, 920 323 4882.

Menomonie Archery Club: 2110 Hwy. 12, Menomonie, call Mike, 715 308 5437, or Steve, 715 505 8627.

Outagamie Conservation Club: Call John Wilharms at 920 585 0890, or wiocc.com.

Rib Mountain Bowmen: Call Ron Hoppe, 715 573 9212; all ages welcome to participate in leagues and shoots; coffee klatch Wednesdays during winter; www.ribmountainbowmen.com.

Roche A Cri Bowman Inc: For list of events, call Lewis Holmes at 715 347 6211.

Twin City Rod and Gun Club: 9408 Winnegamie Dr., Oshkosh. Call 920 284 6976.

Waunakee Gun Club: Open to all levels, Joe Leslie, 6680 Ripp Dr., Dane, 608 669 0197, waunakeegunclub@yahoo.com.

West Allis Bowmen (WAB): At 11601 West Hwy. G, Franksville. Email wabarchers@gmail.com, or call clubhouse and leave message, 262 989 5035, or go to www.westallisbowmen.com.

Wood County Rifle & Pistol Club: Call for schedule of events, 910 Griffith Ave., Wisconsin Rapids. Call 715 4241011.

SHOWS

Arrowhead Home & Builders Show: April 4-7, 2024, Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, 350 Harbor Drive, Duluth. Thursday, 3-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630, arrowheadhomeshow.com.

Arrowhead Ice Fishing & Winter Show: Dec. 8-10, Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, 350 Harbor Drive, Duluth. Hours are: Friday, 12-8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630, arrowheadiceshow.com.

Duluth Sport Show: Feb. 15-18, 2024, Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, 350 Harbor Drive, Duluth. Hours are: Thursday, 3-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630, duluthsportshow.com.

La Crosse Sport Show: Feb. 8-11, 2024, La Crosse Center, 300 Harborview Plaza, La Crosse. Hours are: Thursday, 3-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630, lacrossesportshow.com.

Northland Outdoors Duluth Deer Classic: Feb. 15-18, 2024 (runs in conjunction with the Duluth Sport Show), Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, 350 Harbor Drive, Duluth. Hours are: Thursday, 3-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630, duluthsportshow.com.

Northwoods Wildlife and Wetlands Club 31st annual gun show: July 30, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Manitowish Waters Community Center, Hwy. 51 at the airport, two buildings, adults $5, kids under 12 free, food and beverages available, Bruce Bacon, 715-476-0016 or brucebacon15@gmail.com.



Ray Kangas Productions Gun & Knife Shows: Ashland, Aug. 18 19, Ashland Civic Center; Medford, Sept. 15-16, Simek Recreation Center; Ray Kangas, 715 292 8415, raykaa@heqnet.net.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Barnes Area Historical Association Gordon MacQuarrie Pilgrimage: Aug. 25-26, 3360 Hwy. N, Barnes. Call Steve Kleist, 218 355 0107, or bahamuseum.org.

Neillsville Gun Club Ironman 125 Shoot: Saturday, July 22, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., $30 entry fee plus $10 house option. The shoot consists of 25 skeet targets, 25 trap targets at 16 yards, 25 trap targets at 25 yards, and 50 double targets. Payouts for first, second, third, and Lewis classes. Number of classes will be determined by number of entries. Payouts and awards handed out by 5:30 p.m. Neillsville Gun Club, W7550 Hwy. 10, Neillsville, Josh Butler, 715-240-0506.

New Berlin Trap and Sportsman’s Club Shoot: Aug. 5-6, 10 a.m.. to 5 p.m., club grounds, 18200 West Cleveland Avenue, New Berlin, contact Steve Lazarczyk, 262-794-3822. This event will benefit the Wisconsin Chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America (WCPVA) and the Oconto River Kids. The WCPVA aims to improve the quality of life for American veterans and others with spinal cord injury or dysfunction by working closely with the Zablocki V.A. Medical Hospital Spinal Cord Injury Unit. The Oconto River Kids began in 2012 with a landowner who envisioned a local volunteer group providing unique hunting and fishing opportunities for children with life threatening illnesses.

Ninth Annual Wisconsin Waterfowl Association’s Ozaukee County Shoot: July 9, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m, Ozaukee Fish and Game Club grounds, 5123 Hwy. Y, Fredonia, $25 per round, $20 for those 16 and younger, lots of prizes, call 262-674-4561 or 262-352-9187 or register online at wisducks.org.

Outagamie Conservation Club Shoot: July 8, club grounds located N3502 Mayflower Road, Hortonville. Under the lights, two per scramble, 20 targets. Contact John Wilharms at 920-585-0890.

Wisconsin Trappers Association – District 4 Summer Rendezvous: Saturday, July 22, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mountain Community Center, 13412 Hwys. 32/64, Mountain, Steven O’Mary, 715-927-0204.

Wisconsin Youth Trapping Camp, Hosted by The-No-Name Gang: Aug. 7-11, Crex Meadows, 102 Crex Ave., Grantsburg, call Steve O’Mary, 715 927 0204.

Wisconsin Waterfowl Association State Shoot: Aug. 19, Wern Valley Sportsmen’s Club, Waukesha, Tim Seibert, 414-750-8260.

MEETINGS

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Monday, 7 p.m., Fond du Lac. For more info, call Korey Wagner, 402 6572775.

Abbotsford Sportsmen’s: Second Monday of each month, 7 p.m., clubhouse. Call Rob Beran, 715 223 4363.

Baraboo River Chapter Kids & Mentors Outdoors: Second Monday of each month, 7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, Wisconsin Dells. Call Rick Miotke, 608 415 0755.

Beloit Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly trap shoots, Beloit. Call Janice Chizek, 608 313 0356.

Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday, 6 p.m., Osprey Point Environmental Center, De Pere. Call Peter Daanen, 920 632 4452.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever: Monthly. Call Jerry Tribbey, 920 344 5723.

Fishermen Club: Third Tuesday, September through June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Open to public. Call Lyle Peshkar for more info, 920 452 9669.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Tuesday and Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. For more info, go to www.foxvalley.com or call Tom, 414 771 0811.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen: Third Tuesday of the month. September through May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m. Open to the public. Call Jim Ryle, 920 680 0055.

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club: Monday at Hustisford and Thursday at Fond du Lac. For more info, go to www.hmhrc.org

Kenosha Sport Fishing & Conservation Association: First Monday of month, 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Kenosha. Open to the public and new members. For info, call Dave, 262 620 8237.

Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club: Second Tuesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, WI, 7 p.m. For more info, call Bill, 920 921 4337.

Manitowoc Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Cabin No. 1 Lincoln Park, Manitowoc. Call Glenn Pfeffer, 920 684 9050.

Milwaukee Great Lakes Sport Fishermen,: Second Tuesday of month, September through May, New Berlin Ale House. Call Bob Wincek, 262 679 9752.

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club: First Wednesday of the month, 8 p.m. For more info, call Roger, 920 323 4882.

Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin: 7 p.m., second Wednesday of January, February, April, May, September, October, November, Machine Shed, Pewaukee. Call 414 213 8245.

Okauchee Fishing Club: 7 p.m., New Berlin Ale House on first and third Tuesday of the month. Speakers cover all aspects of Wisconsin fishing. Guest fee $5. Call 414 350 1011.

Outagamie Area Pheasants Forever: Each month to discuss chapter activities. For more info on when and where of next meeting, call Josh Jackl, 920 5171039.

Prime Water Anglers: Third Monday of every month at Lakeside Bar, Stevens Point. For more information, call Jeff Rautio, 715 340 5455.

River Valley Outdoorsmen’s: First Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., 1,000 Island Environmental Center. For more information, call Ralph Vannulde, 920 570 3560.

Rock Valley Anglers, Southern Chapter: Third Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Boundaries Bar & Grill, Birch Room. For more info, call 608 4212982.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin: Second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. Features a guest speaker each month.

Sheboygan Area Great Lakes Sport Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring meetings: Call Annmarie Kotuku 608 266 2952.

Sheboygan Walleye Club: Third Tuesday of each month, Crossroads Bar & Grill, Sheboygan. For more info, call Chris Gasser, 920 994 9057.

Shoto Conservation Club: Second Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse. For more info, call Tom Rysticken, 920 793 2650.

Southern Brown Conservation Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Thursday, 8 p.m., Rocky Top Tavern, Greenleaf. For more info, call Mike Schmitt, 920 766 0812.

Titletown/Packerland Muskies Inc: Second Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Green Bay Yacht Club. For more info, call Jay Zahn, 920 866 9705.

Watertown Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Watertown. For more info, call Gary Kurtz, 414 899 7120.

Winnebago Conservation Club: Third Tuesday of each month, Omarro’s Public House, Oshkosh. For more info, call Betty Brochert, 920 688 3122.

Winnebagoland Musky Club: First Wednesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7 p.m. Open to the public. For more info, call Richard Feustel, 920 948 2283.

Wisconsin Fishing Club: Second and fourth Monday of the month, Grainger’s, Greenfield. For more info, call Bob LeRoy, 414 688 4657.

Women’s Hunting & Sporting Association: First Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Wern Valley, Waukesha. For more information, Call Sarah, 262 968 3873 or www.wiwhsa.org

Yahara Fishing Club: Second Wednesday of month September through May at 7 p.m. at Bowl A Vard Lanes, 2121 East Springs Drive, Madison. For more information, call Gerald King, 608 513 8573.