New York’s Outdoor Calendar

SEASON DATES

PLEASE CHECK DEC’S WEBSITE OR HUNTING, TRAPPING AND FISHING PUBLICATIONS FOR SPECIFIC REGIONAL REGULATIONS AND WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT UNITS..

SEPT. 1: Canada goose and squirrel seasons begin (most of N.Y.).

BANQUETS/EVENTS

AUG 11-13: Cattaraugus Trappers Sportsmen’s Rendezvous, Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds, Little Valley, N.Y. Info: 716-474-7251.

AUG. 24: Sportsman’s Dinner with Dr. Grant Woods of Growing Deer TV, Prattsville Hose Company in Prattsville, N.Y. Info: 518-299-3551.

SEPT. 9: Wyoming County Wildlife Federation Youth Day, Attica Rod & Gun Club, Attica, N.Y. Info: 585-813-1545.

SEPT. 29: North Country Chapter Banquet, Malone N.Y. Info: www.ruffedgrousesociety.org, or email natek@ruffedgrousesociety.org.

SEPT. 29-31: Ruffed Grouse Society New York Grouse Camp, Malone, N.Y. Info: www.ruffedgrousesociety.org, or email natek@ruffedgrousesociety.org.

OCT. 20-22: New York Grouse & Woodcock Benefit Hunt, Malone, N.Y. Info: www.ruffedgrousesociety.org, or email natek@ruffedgrousesociety.org.

SHOWS

JULY 18-23: Saratoga County Fair, Cornell Cooperative Extension display, Ballston Spa, N.Y. Info: 518-885-8995

JULY 29-30: 1000 islands Sportsman Show, Cerow Recreation Park, Clayton, N.Y. Info: 315-778-5800.

AUG. 13: Midstate Arms Collectors, Unadilla Gun Show and Flea Mkt., Unadilla Rod & Gun Club, Unadilla, N.Y. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

AUG. 18-20: NYS Woodsmen’s Field Days, Booneville, N.Y. Info: https://woodsmensfielddays.com.

AUG. 25-26: Woods and Wildlife Outdoor Show, Canandaigua, N.Y. Info: www.woods-wildlife.com.

AUG. 31 – SEPT. 2: NYS Trappers Association Annual Convention, Herkimer County Fairgrounds, Herkimer, N.Y. Info: www.nystrappers.org or call 607-222-8554.

SEPT. 9-10: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows Hamburg Fairgrounds, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

SEPT. 16: Sportsman’s Tailgate Sale, The Wildlife Sports and Educational Museum, Amsterdam, N.Y. Info: 518-762-7925.

SEPT. 16-17: New York State Arms Collectors Assoc. Syracuse Gun Show, NYS Fair grounds, Syracuse, N.Y. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SEPT. 23: Sportsman’s Show, Tannery Pond Community Center, North Creek, N.Y. (Vendors welcome). Info: 518-251-2505.

OCT. 1: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows Alexander Firemen’s Rec Hall, Alexander, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

OCT. 8: Midstate Arms Collectors, Lisle Gun & Knife Show, Lisle Fire Company. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

NOV. 5: Midstate Arms Collectors, Oneonta Gun Show, venue TBA, Oneonta, N.Y. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

NOV. 11-12: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows Springville Fire Hall, Springville, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

DEC. 3: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows Kings Catering and Party House, Canandaigua,N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

JAN. 6-7, 2024: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows Hamburg Fairgrounds, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

EDUCATION/SEMINARS

TO REGISTER FOR A DEC SPORTSMAN EDUCATION CLASS, VISIT: www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/92267.html.

SEPT. 15, OCT. 13.: NYS Licensed Guide Examinations. Preregistration is required Info: www.nysoga.org.

SEPT. 30 – OCT. 1: Eighth Annual Elite Trappers Seminar, Olivebridge, N.Y. Info: 845-389-8841.

TOURNAMENTS

JULY 15: NYKBF Kayak Fishing Tournament, Silver Lake, N.Y. Info: www.nykbf.com.

JULY 16: Hudson Valley Kayak Bass Fishing Tournament, Lake Zoar, N.Y. Info: http://facebook.com/HVKBF.

JULY 20-22: Bassmaster Open at St. Lawrence River, Waddington, N.Y. Info: www.bassmaster.com.

JULY 22: Adirondack KBF Kayak Fishing Team Tournament, Pharaoh Lake Wilderness, N.Y. Info: www.adirondackkbf.com.

JULY 22: SouthNY Kayak Bass Fishing, Rio Reservoir. Info: 201-744-9020.

JULY 29: Slay Nation Kayak Bass Fishing Tournament, Black Lake, N.Y. Info 315-836-6560.

AUG. 6: Long Island Kayak Bass Fishing Open Event, Fort Pond, N.Y.. Info: www.likbf.com

AUG. 12: NYKBF Kayak Fishing Tournament, Henderson Harbor, N.Y. Info: www.nykbf.com

AUG. 17-20: Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y. Info: www.bassmaster.com.

AUG. 19-20: Henderson Harbor Summer Slam Info: www.visithendersonharbor.com

AUG. 20: Hudson Valley Kayak Bass Fishing Tournament, Copake Lake, N.Y. Info: http://facebook.com/HVKBF.

AUG. 24-27: Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River, Clayton, N.Y. Info: www.bassmaster.com.

AUG. 26: Adirondack KBF Kayak Fishing Tournament, Lake George, N.Y. Info: www.adirondackkbf.com.

AUG. 26: SouthNY Kayak Bass Fishing Tournament, Copake Lake. Info: 201-744-9020.

AUG. 26: 3D archery shoot, Burlington Flats Fish & Game Club, Laurens, N.Y. Info: 607-433-2752.

AUG. 27: Long Island Kayak Bass Fishing Elite Series 6, Lake Lillinonah, Ct. Info: www.likbf.com.

SEPT. 2: Hudson Valley Kayak Bass Fishing Tournament, Lake Lillinonah, Ct. Info: http://facebook.com/HVKBF.

SEPT 2: Slay Nation Kayak Bass Fishing Tournament, Onondaga Lake, N.Y. Info 315-836-6560.

SEPT. 10: Long Island Kayak Bass Fishing Elite Series 7, Swinging Bridge Reservoir, N.Y. Info: www.likbf.com.

SEPT. 10: SouthNY Kayak Bass Fishing Tournament, Lake Sebego. Info: 201-744-9020.

SEPT. 16-17 : NYKBF Kayak Fishing State Championship, Otisco Lake. Info: www.nykbf.com.

SEPT. 23: Hudson Valley Kayak Bass Fishing Tournament of Champions/Classic. Info: http://facebook.com/HVKBF.

SEPT. 23-24: Adirondack KBF Kayak Fishing Club Classic, Lake Champlain, N.Y. Info: www.adirondackkbf.com.

SEPT. 24: Long Island Kayak Bass Fishing Fall Brawl Open, Peconic River, N.Y. Info: www.likbf.com.

OCT. 7: NYKBF Kayak Fishing Invitational Oneida Lake. Info: www.nykbf.com.

OCT. 7-21: Hudson Valley Kayak Bass Fishing Fall Brawl. Info: http://facebook.com/HVKBF.

OCT. 8: Long Island Kayak Bass Fishing Tournament of Champions, Oneida Lake. Info: www.likbf.com.

SHOOTS

Pinewood Archers: 3D Archery Shoot, Aug. 13. Ridge, N.Y. Info: 631-687-0232.

Oakfield Rod & Gun Club: Youth Shooter’s day, Aug. 26. Oakfield, N.Y. Info: 716-812-7411

Dunhams Bay Fish & Game Club. 3D archery course open to public every Tuesday from 1 p.m. until dark, and the second Sunday of each month. Queensbury, N.Y. Info: www.dunhamsbay.net.

Eatonbrook Rod & Gun Club: Archery shoots Sept. 24, Oct. 8, Oct. 22, Nov. 5. Morrisville, N.Y. Info: 315-893-7253

Canajoharie Forest, Fish & Game Assoc. Inc. Trap Shooting: every Thursday evening beginning at 6 p.m., through Sept, 29. Info: 518-993-3762.

Westerlo Basic Valley Fish & Game Club: Trap shooting every Thursday evenings through Sept. 26, 6:30 p.m. Info: 838-200-2693.

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association: Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. Info: 607-692-4843.

Williamson Conservation & Sporting Club (Wayne County): Free trap and skeet shoots for ages 12-19, shells for 12 and 20 gauge and 50 clay targets provided. Info: 585-721-4890, 585-266-6173.