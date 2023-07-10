Monday, July 10th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Monday, July 10th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu

Wisconsin DNR accepting artwork for 2024 turkey, pheasant and waterfowl stamp contests through July 15

The Wisconsin DNR is now accepting artwork entries for the 2024 Wild Turkey, Pheasant and Waterfowl Stamp design contests. Shown here is the 2023 turkey stamp winning artwork by Sam Timm of Wautoma. (Photo courtesy of Sam Timm/Wisconsin DNR)

Madison, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is accepting artwork entries for the wild turkey, pheasant and waterfowl stamp design contests. The winning designs will appear on the 2024 collection of stamps.

Each year, local artists from around Wisconsin compete for an opportunity to have their artwork commemorated in a historic way on the wild turkey, pheasant and waterfowl stamps.

Sales of these three stamps bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars annually for species management throughout the state, including habitat management, restoration, education and research projects. Hunters are required to purchase stamps to harvest these game birds.

The contest is open to anyone 18 years of age or older living in Wisconsin who is a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident. Artwork must meet technical requirements to be eligible, and applicants should carefully review the contest rules to ensure their entries’ eligibility.

The deadline to submit stamp designs is July 15, 2023. Judging will take place on Aug. 26, 2023 at the Waterfowl Hunters Expo in Oshkosh, Wis.

The 2023 wild turkey, pheasant, and waterfowl stamp design contest winner was Sam Timm of Wautoma, who swept all three categories of wild turkey, pheasant and waterfowl.

Rules, entry information and reproduction rights agreements are available on the DNR website.

All stamp contest applicants should review contest rules carefully to ensure the eligibility of their entries. Artwork must meet technical requirements to be properly processed and prepared for judging and display.

Subscribe to Wisconsin DNR email updates to receive text or email updates about the contest. Find the Wildlife Management topic, and click the checkbox next to the Waterfowl, Wild Turkey and Pheasant Stamp Design Contests topic.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?