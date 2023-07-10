Wisconsin DNR accepting artwork for 2024 turkey, pheasant and waterfowl stamp contests through July 15

Madison, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is accepting artwork entries for the wild turkey, pheasant and waterfowl stamp design contests. The winning designs will appear on the 2024 collection of stamps.

Each year, local artists from around Wisconsin compete for an opportunity to have their artwork commemorated in a historic way on the wild turkey, pheasant and waterfowl stamps.

Sales of these three stamps bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars annually for species management throughout the state, including habitat management, restoration, education and research projects. Hunters are required to purchase stamps to harvest these game birds.

The contest is open to anyone 18 years of age or older living in Wisconsin who is a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident. Artwork must meet technical requirements to be eligible, and applicants should carefully review the contest rules to ensure their entries’ eligibility.

The deadline to submit stamp designs is July 15, 2023. Judging will take place on Aug. 26, 2023 at the Waterfowl Hunters Expo in Oshkosh, Wis.

The 2023 wild turkey, pheasant, and waterfowl stamp design contest winner was Sam Timm of Wautoma, who swept all three categories of wild turkey, pheasant and waterfowl.

Rules, entry information and reproduction rights agreements are available on the DNR website.

All stamp contest applicants should review contest rules carefully to ensure the eligibility of their entries. Artwork must meet technical requirements to be properly processed and prepared for judging and display.

Subscribe to Wisconsin DNR email updates to receive text or email updates about the contest. Find the Wildlife Management topic, and click the checkbox next to the Waterfowl, Wild Turkey and Pheasant Stamp Design Contests topic.