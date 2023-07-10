Giant carp taken from Illinois waters showcase just how big these invasives can get

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Days before commercial fishermen landed a 109-pound bighead carp on the Illinois River, Scott Battin broke two Illinois state bowfishing records – one that he himself had previously set. On June 1, Battin was bowfishing on a private body of water in Logan County, Ill., when he arrowed the 50-pound silver carp, which was about seven pounds bigger than record silver he stuck in 2021. The next day, Battin was bowfishing in the same area when he lined up and shot a bighead carp weighing 92 pounds, 1.6 ounces.