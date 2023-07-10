Beauty is in the eye of the angler

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

“I want to catch a sheepshead, Grandpa,” said 9-year-old Parker Costello of Lockport, N.Y. Yes, catching a sheepshead was on his bucket list and he had tried three different times last year with no luck. He tried in the Genesee River, the Upper Niagara River, and the Lower Niagara River and it just didn’t work out for him. All three areas hold decent populations of freshwater drum, but Parker’s quest fell short.