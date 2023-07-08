DNR studying similarities between paddlefish, carp in the Minnesota River

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Though one is native and other invasive, paddlefish and silver (Asian) carp have similar characteristics regarding behavior and movement, says Kayla Stampfle, Minnesota DNR invasive carp specialist. Because of those similarities, the DNR is conducting research on both fish and their relationship in the Minnesota River. That research continued last week. Stampfle was researching carp as part of continued to efforts to study more the invasives. Tony Sindt, DNR Minnesota River specialist, was focused on putting transmitters into paddlefish to continue tracking and learning more about these natives.