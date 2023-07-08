Saturday, July 8th, 2023
DNR studying similarities between paddlefish, carp in the Minnesota River

Anna Albrecht, a Minnesota DNR intern and a student at North Dakota State University, holds a paddlefish before putting a transmitter into it during sampling from the Minnesota River. Adult paddlefish weigh about 50 pounds and can reach more than 7 feet long. Historically, paddlefish on record have weighed more than 200 pounds. (Photos by Brian Mozey)
Though one is native and other invasive, paddlefish and silver (Asian) carp have similar characteristics regarding behavior and movement, says Kayla Stampfle, Minnesota DNR invasive carp specialist. Because of those similarities, the DNR is conducting research on both fish and their relationship in the Minnesota River. That research continued last week. Stampfle was researching carp as part of continued to efforts to study more the invasives. Tony Sindt, DNR Minnesota River specialist, was focused on putting transmitters into paddlefish to continue tracking and learning more about these natives.
