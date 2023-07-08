A past and present look into Michigan’s sturgeon fishery

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Historically, Michigan’s Great Lakes and connected waterways had strong populations of lake sturgeon. The Michigan DNR Fisheries Centennial report states that it cannot be determined how abundant sturgeon were in lakes Michigan, Superior, and Huron before commercial fishing started in earnest in the 1830s. “Millions of pounds of sturgeon were taken in nets for many years,” the report states.