Friday, July 7th, 2023
Burnett County giant bear ties for Wisconsin state record

Four scoring panel members, left to right, Stan Zirbel, Mark Miller, Bill Foster (hunter), Errol Jones, and Marty Krumrei, gave Foster’s Burnett County, Wis., bear an official score of 22 11⁄16 inches, tying the state record with a bear shot in 2003 in Chippewa County by Duane Helland. (Contributed photo)
At 6-foot-1 and 315 pounds, Bill Foster is a big man.  An experienced hunter with archery pro shop experience and two Oconto County trophy black bears under his belt, one might think he wouldn’t get rattled while perched 16 feet up a tree overlooking a baited site on private land. But the bear he saw approaching in a Burnett County forest Sept. 8, 2022, had his heart pounding so hard it took him more than a minute to calm his breathing enough to take – and make – a 28-yard shot with his Obsession Turmoil compound.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

