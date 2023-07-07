Burnett County giant bear ties for Wisconsin state record

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

At 6-foot-1 and 315 pounds, Bill Foster is a big man. An experienced hunter with archery pro shop experience and two Oconto County trophy black bears under his belt, one might think he wouldn’t get rattled while perched 16 feet up a tree overlooking a baited site on private land. But the bear he saw approaching in a Burnett County forest Sept. 8, 2022, had his heart pounding so hard it took him more than a minute to calm his breathing enough to take – and make – a 28-yard shot with his Obsession Turmoil compound.