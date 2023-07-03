Ohio Insider: Rise of sandhill cranes in state a success story worth celebrating

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

While they're certainly not as popular as bald eagles in Ohio, sandhill cranes deserve a little bit of our attention, too. We gave the tall, lanky birds some love on the cover of our June 23 edition in a story that spoke of this year’s volunteer crane count in Ohio. As it turns out, volunteer observers in a single day of counting noted 357 sandhills in Ohio, which was a jump from the 311 counted in 2022. During the inaugural year of the count, 2021, observers marked 160 birds.