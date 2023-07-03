Commentary: Pennsylvania Game Commission’s participation in NWTF convention is a good thing

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I have been attending the National Wild Turkey Federation’s national convention in Nashville, Tennessee, for more than a decade. My first trip to the convention was during my tenure as a Pennsylvania game commissioner. The NWTF convention represents the largest conservation gathering in the country. It’s more than your average sport show. In addition to dedicated turkey hunters, this annual event is a gathering of professionals in the fields of conservation, law enforcement and wildlife management.