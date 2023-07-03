Bears are frequenting ‘The Burg’ in Pennsylvania again this spring

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Marisa Greubter got an unexpected eyeful in late June when she went to let out the dogs in her suburban Pittsburgh yard and saw a black bear standing on its hind legs eating at her birdfeeder. “I have a biology degree so I thought it was kind of cool,” the Ross Township resident told WTAE-TV news. “But I really don’t want him hanging around because I don’t want to have to worry about it. Everyone has kids and dogs. My own dogs are little.”