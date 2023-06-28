Lowering of water levels on Iowa’s Meadow Lake done to better bluegill fishery

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources announced this week that the water level of Meadow Lake near Greenfield in Adair County will be lowered 3 feet starting the week of June 26. The goal with the drawdown is to help improve the size of bluegills in the lake. The water will be released slowly over the next two weeks to avoid any downstream impacts. A water level draw-down is a common fisheries management technique used to improve the size of panfish.