Wednesday, June 28th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Wednesday, June 28th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu

Commentary: Southern Illinois schools set standard at bass tournaments

Schools in Deep South have been major players in the Illinois High School Association’s state bass fishing tournament over the past 10-plus years. (Stock photo)
Since the inception of the Illinois High School Association’s state bass fishing tournament in 2009, southern Illinois schools have been proving it is the size of the fish, not the size of the school that counts. Schools in the Deep South have been major players in the state series since Dylan Vaughn, Kaleb Gardner, and Lane Murphy of West Frankfort brought home the state championship trophy in 2009. In addition to West Frankfort, Elverado (2016) and Pinckneyville (2018) have won state titles.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?