Illinois DNR to host traditional blind drawings at state waterfowl hunting sites this July, August

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Illinois DNR announced that it will host “traditional” blind drawings at all state waterfowl hunting sites in July and August. The question: Should the agency expect hunters to show up in throngs, which had been the tradition before COVID? Things are expected to run as normal for the first time since 2019. But an interesting thing has happened around the country in wake of the pandemic.