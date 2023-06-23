Familiar New York tournament anglers highlight another record day with giant 9-pound smallmouth

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

You’ve heard the age-old adage that lightning doesn't strike twice in the same spot. But for Tom Russell and his fishing partner Eric Sullivan, both of Albion, N.Y., it appears that lightning did strike twice – many times over! It was Russell and Sullivan who tag teamed on an opening day bass tournament win on Cayuga Lake on June 15, 2022 – a new opening day for bass anglers across the state. Russell's record smallmouth bass was part of a personal-best five fish bag with his cousin, Sullivan. This year, the duo believes they caught the same smallmouth as part of a record day, now weighing 9 pounds, .4 ounce.