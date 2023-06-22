Work at Iowa’s Towhead Lake supports grassland species, upland gamebirds

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Towhead Lake was once a natural shallow lake, with a network of connected wetlands, considered sovereign land by the state highway commission when it visited the area in the 1910s. With a maximum depth of just over three feet, an apparent lack of fish, and a thick stand of rushes and marsh grass, the 1916 Survey of Highway Commission suggested in its survey report that the lake be drained and the resulting land maintained in state ownership.