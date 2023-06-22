Thursday, June 22nd, 2023
Minnesota DNR to host public engagement sessions on Upper Sioux Agency State Park and outdoor recreation in the Minnesota River Valley

Two public-engagement sessions will take place on June 29 in Granite Falls, Minn., where Minnesota DNR staff will be on hand to provide information about recent legislation to transfer Upper Sioux Agency State Park lands to the Upper Sioux Community. A DNR release announcing the sessions said a critical component of this process will be to enhance and/or create new outdoor recreational opportunities in the Minnesota River Valley. (Photo courtesy of Friends of Upper Sioux Agency State Park)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites the public to upcoming sessions to learn about recent legislation to transfer Upper Sioux Agency State Park lands to the Upper Sioux Community and share their feedback on outdoor recreation opportunities in the Minnesota River Valley in western Minnesota.

Two sessions will be held at the Kilowatt Community Center, 600 Kilowatt Drive, Granite Falls, Minn., 56241, on June 29. One session will be held from 2-4 p.m. and one from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Each engagement session will begin with information about legislation enacted this year regarding the transfer of Upper Sioux Agency State Park lands to the Upper Sioux Community. A critical component of this process will be to enhance and/or create new outdoor recreational opportunities in the Minnesota River Valley, so the engagement sessions will focus on gathering ideas from attendees for achieving this outcome.

The DNR said the agency understands the importance of outdoor recreation in this region and will use this feedback to help guide next steps. Representatives from the DNR will be on hand to provide information, answer questions and listen to feedback.

To learn more about the land transfer process and efforts to enhance outdoor recreation in the Minnesota River Valley, visit the DNR website.

