We are fishermen – not the same as fish experts

I am sure that everyone is aware that legally you can only use fish for bait that are caught in the same body of water where you are fishing. That goes for panfish and game fish – and for seined minnows, too. The intent of the rule is to prevent the spread of invasive species. For example, flathead catfish love to dine on bluegills. Although you can use bluegills for flathead bait, the bluegills have to be caught from the same body of water that you will be”flatheading.”