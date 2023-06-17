Episode 440 – Border country fishing and camping with Ron Hustvedt, Game Fair preview, volunteer loon monitoring opportunities, and a new Minnesota state record nontypical whitetail buck

Outdoor News Managing Editor and host Rob Drieslein kicks off the program with old friend and contributor Ron Hustvedt. Top topics include moose numbers in the Upper Midwest, Hemingway country, houseboating in Voyageurs National Park, and a 2023 Game Fair preview.

Then Lori Naumann, public information officer from the Minnesota DNR’s nongame wildlife section, joins the show to gives listeners insight into becoming a state loon monitoring program volunteer. Tim Lesmeister and Rob wrap up the broadcast with more chatter about the live sonar debate, a couple of Minnesota boys who have become Bassmasters collegiate anglers of the year, and Minnesota’s brand new state record nontypical white-tailed deer.