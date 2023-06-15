High School Fishing World Finals and National Championship coming to Wisconsin June 21-24

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The 14th Annual High School Fishing World Finals and National Championship dual event is expecting another record field when it comes to La Crosse, Wis., on the Mississippi River June 21-24. Teams from across the country and multiple foreign countries, including Canada, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, are expected to compete for a share of the richest prize pool in all of bass fishing. The total amount of scholarships and prizes up for grabs at this event is $3 million dollars, according to The Bass Federation (TBF) Student Angler Federation (SAF).