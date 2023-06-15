Aggressive treatment planned for Eurasian watermilfoil found in Iowa’s Lost Grove Lake

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will start treating Lost Grove Lake in Scott County at the end of June with the approved aquatic herbicide Sonar A.S. to eliminate Eurasian watermilfoil. Sonar A.S. has successfully eradicated Eurasian watermilfoil from other lakes in Iowa by preventing the plant from producing a pigment needed for photosynthesis, starving the plant over several weeks. The herbicide has no restrictions for swimming, fishing, irrigation, or drinking water at the planned dose.