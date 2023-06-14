Legislative-Citizens Commission on Minnesota Resources selects 101 proposals to review for next round

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The 2023 Minnesota legislative session has concluded, but legislators already are looking ahead. The Legislative-Citizens Commission on Minnesota Resources met on June 8 to finalize recommendations for appropriations for projects funded by the body for fiscal year 2025. The LCCMR received 218 proposals, and members provisionally selected 101 for further consideration. The 101 proposals represent a total of about $83.6 million, and the LCCMR has about $79 million to distribute.