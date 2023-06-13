Wisconsin State Roundup: Four notable donations accepted by Natural Resources Board

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Wisconsin is blessed with the volunteer work that goes on unheralded every day of the year by selfless individuals and conservation groups. Veteran outdoors journalist Tim Eisele, of Madison, attended a recent Natural Resources Board (NRB) meeting and suggested we take note of the four donations accepted by NRB members that day.