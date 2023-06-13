‘Muskie Awakening’ offers hope to Illinois anglers wanting to restore Lake Shelbyville as a top-tier muskie fishery

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

This spring’s muskie netting at Lake Shelbyville in east-central Illinois produced 87 fish ranging from 22 to 27 inches in length – a good sign for a lake that is trying to rebuild what was once a top-tier fishery. New strategies and tactics are being credited. “They grew larger from being held in the hatchery longer, so that (new) practice will continue,” said Jim Garavaglia, DNR’s district fisheries biologist at Lake Shelbyville.