Feds awaiting Illinois’ signature on carp plan

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is on the cusp of construction on modification of the Brandon Road Lock in the Des Plaines River, 27 miles southwest of Chicago and Lake Michigan. But there’s been a glitch. The project, originally estimated to cost $275 million, is now projected to cost $1.1 billion. The main sticking point is that it requires Illinois to sign an agreement as the non-federal sponsor that the state has so far refused to sign.