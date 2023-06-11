To catch big trout, try fishing at night

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Th-thunk. I felt it down through the rod and to my hand. In the middle of a swift forward cast with a 9-foot, 5-weight rod, I felt the th-thunk when I accidentally hit a bat flying low to the water. Actually it was the bat that hit my rod, I wasn’t aiming for it. Perhaps the best non-hatch trout fishing book I ever read was Jim Bashline’s “Night Fishing for Trout.” I don’t think Jim ever wrote about dealing with bats but he did list his favorite night flies and one of them was called “The Professor.”